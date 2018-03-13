Troops kill three youth in IoK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Hakoora area of Islamabad district, today.

The youth were shot dead during a cordon and search operation. The martyred youth were identified as Eesa Fazli, Owais Shafi and Sabzar Ahmad Sofi. The killings led to forceful anti-India protests followed by massive clashes between Indian forces and angry youth in several places of the occupied territory.

Complete shutdown was observed in Srinagar, Shopian, Islamabad and other areas of the Valley against the killings. All shops, business establishments and schools were closed while traffic was off the road. Class work at the University of Kashmir was suspended and all examinations scheduled, today, were postponed. The authorities suspended internet and train services in the Valley.

The authorities placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention and arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Javed Ahmad Mir to prevent them from participating in funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions reached Soura and Kokernag on motorcycles and on foot to participate in the funerals of the martyred youth.—KMS