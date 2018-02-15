Troops asked to give befitting reply to India

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt Gen Nadeem Raza has directed the troops to give befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations targeting civilians.

Lt Gen Raza visited forward troops at Neelum Valley, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.The commander appreciated operational preparedness and high morale of troops.

Pakistan has repeatedly condemned ceasefire violations by Indian forces due to which, several civilians lose their lives every day. However, the violation of the truce has still been continuing.