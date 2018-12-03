Our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has spent millions of rupees on his trips abroad in the last four and half years which no other Indian Prime Minister has done, all on the tax payers hard earned money.

Shame on him. We work hard from 9 am to 6 pm, six days a week, pay taxes to the government and he keeps enjoying himself on his trips abroad and dining in the most expensive hotels.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

