Triple divorce may become punishable

Islamabad

The session of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on September 26 will deliberate on declaring triple Talaq or instant divorce a punishable offence to discourage impulsive divorce by men. The CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz said clerics will be taken into confidence regarding the matter which, he added, creates problems for women. He said the Council has recommended six-month imprisonment or Rs100,000 fine or both as punishments for instant divorce, adding that the CII members were asked to recommend the nature of punishments by authortities concerned.—INP

