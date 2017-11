Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Advocate Divender Singh Behal, has said that tripartite dialogue is the best possible was to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Advocate Divender Singh Behal speaking at the residence of Shaheed Waseem Ahmad at Drubgam in Pulwama said that the appointment of interlocutor by the Indian government was a useless move unless it made the atmosphere conducive for talks by repealing black laws.—KMS