Tripartite Labour Policy announced after 46 years

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Sindh Government has formally announced first-ever Sindh Tripartite Labour Policy 2018 after an interval of 46 years here on Saturday.

In a joint news conference, the Senior Minister and President Pakistan Peoples’ Party Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Minister for Information, Labour and Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with the representatives of Workers and Employers were present on the occasion.

PPP is only country’s political party who safe guards the rights of workers and raised voice for oppressed people at all level even in its tough time of dictatorship rule, Senior Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said, adding, on 10th February, 1972 , Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto has made ‘First Labour Policy’ and gave the real protection to the workers, unfortunately it was not continued due to his martyrdom but the present leadership followed his footsteps and philosophy to announced the first–ever Sindh Tripartite Labour Policy 2018 in true letter and spirit sense and declared that it is the only party who fought for the poor masses of the country.

Khuhro further said that if people are living prosperously than any country will run and progress effectively otherwise all things will be different but the Sindh province is only that lead in Pakistan who made possible through consensus.

He later announced a comprehensive ‘Labour Policy’ to bring economic development and progress in the country as Sindh is the industrial hub and economic mega zone of the country.

Sindh had always taken initiatives in every sector and leading to pave the ways for other provinces to follow within their parameters and circumstances in this regard, Khuhro added.

“We were sent to jails and confined during martial law and dictatorial regime to not to celebrate labour day, democratic people faced hardships and continued their struggle for the oppressed people,” he said, adding, “If we had labour