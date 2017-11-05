Tripartite dialogue for Kashmir solution stressed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, members of civil society have called for tripartite talks among Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The Civil Society members in a written statement in Srinagar said, “The dispute needs to be dealt with frontally in its historic perspective. The dialogue must take place among the three principal parties – Pakistan, India and the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).”

They said that the civil society was relieved to know that all the three parties have publicly stated that the final settlement of the dispute could be arrived through meaningful, resulted-oriented and time-bound negotiations.

In this backdrop, the concerns expressed by the JRL must be addressed immediately by the Indian government to set in motion the process of resolution, they added. The signatories of the statement included Dr Altaf Hussain, author; Dr Hameeda Nayeem, Chairperson Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies; Zahiruddin, author and journalist; Dr Mubeen Ahmed Shah, Business leader; Syed Shakeel Qalander, business leader; Zareef Ahmad Zareef, poet and activist; Anwar Ashai, activist; Dr Javed Iqbal, columnist; Abdul Majeed Zargar, Chartered Accountant; Dr Ather Zia, Assistant Professor University of Colorado; Dr Mirza Ashraf Beg, author; Anuradha Bhasin Jamwal, Executive Editor of The Kashmir Times; Professor Siddiq Wahid, ex-Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology Kashmir; Muhammad Shafi Pandit, former Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission; Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi, former Judge of High Court; Sampat Prakash, veteran trade union leader; Krishen Lal Koul, businessman; Gowhar Gilani, journalist and political commentator; Mirza Waheed, author; Monisa Qadri, academician; Dr Shaikh Ghulam Rasool, President of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Movement; Mehmood-ur-Rashid, columnist; Hassan Zainagiree, columnist; Arjimand Hussain Talib, Editor-in-Chief Ziraat Times; and Khurram Parvez, human rights activist.—KMS