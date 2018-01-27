Muslim world has to combat with the tripartite alliance of America , Israel and India. They are promoting differences among the Muslim countries. They are united to isolate the Muslims from the rest of the world. It is extremely dangerous nexus. By opposing American policy in Al-Qudus, Pakistan has become target of American criticism.

America has violated the international laws as well as the United Nations Resolutions. It will remain a problem for Pakistan. We have a divided house. We will have to unite against the enemies. We should formulate our policies in the light of the present situation. We must rely on ourselves and do away with foreign aid and handouts. The Muslim community should realize the situation. We will have to bear the pressure from America. Today Pakistan and Iran are the target of American policies tomorrow it will be some other Islamic country. We condemn Israeli terrorism and atrocities committed against the Palestinians. We will never leave Palestine alone and keep supporting its struggle for independence. Our problems are common. We must prepare a common strategy to deal with them.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related