Tributes to Zahid Malik

Zubair Qureshi

Speakers at the RTC-II, remembered with fondness late Mr. Zahid Malik, Founder of Pakistan Observer and lifetime Editor-in-Chief. They lauded his services in promoting interests of Muslim Ummah and national causes. They said Mr. Zahid Malik’s sons are carrying on his mission.
Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, paying tribute to his father Mr. Zahid Malik, said he was a man of vision who initiated such high level investment conferences in the past with a purpose to give an opportunity to all stakeholders to sit under one roof to bring forth creative and innovative ideas to put national economy on high pedestal.

