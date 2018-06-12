Tributes to Tufail Matto on martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing homage to Tufail Ahmad Matto on his 8th death anniversary.

Tufail Mattoo, a student of 9th class, was killed after being hit by a teargas shell fired by Indian police near Ghani Memorial Stadium in Srinagar on this day in 2010 when he was returning home from tuition. His killing had triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the territory and over 120 protesters were martyred by Indian troops and police personnel within a period of three months in 2010.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying tributes to Tufail Matto and other martyrs, said that India could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement by killing students and youth. Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Mohmmad Mir, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Mohmmad Yousuf Naqash, Bashir Kashmiri, Khawaja Firdous Ahmad, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah and Javaid Ghazi Baba and others visited Martyrs Graveyard Eidgah. Father of Tufail Matto and Wamiq Farooq were present.

On the occasion the Hurriyat leaders said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the international level. They reiterated the pledge to continue the liberation struggle, despite all odds. They said that New Delhi had failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiris by force since 1947. They said eight years passed the family of Tufail Matto is waiting for justice.

They also participated in Fateha Khawani. Chief patron of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R, Barrister Abdul Majeed Trambu in a statement issued in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to Tufail Matto and Wamiq Farooq on their anniversaries, reiterated the pledge to take the mission of martyrs to its logical end. “We will not forget the warm blood of our young martyrs and we will strive hard to achieve the goal for which they have sacrificed their lives,” said Trambu.

The JKLF leader, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri participated in the prayers meeting held at Mazar-e-Shuhada Eidgah, organized for innocent martyr Tufail Ahmad Matoo.

He prayed for the great martyr and all those who sacrificed their lives after the great cause. A delegation of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat led by General Secretary, Muhammad Salim Zargar and comprised Sheikh Musaib and Reyaz Ahmed, today, visited Saida Kadal Rainawari and expressed sympathies with the brave and courageous family of the martyr, Tufail Matto.—KMS