Tributes paid to Yawar, other Martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to Yawar Bashir and two other youth, martyred by Indian troops during a siege and search operation at Qazigund in Kulgam district.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) comprising Ameen Dar, Khurshid Ahmad Dar and Irfan Ahmad visited Kulgam and participated in the funeral of a youth, Yawar Bashir, martyred by troops in Qazigund.

On the directive of veteran Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, another delegation led by Abdur Rasheed Dar and Ghulam Qadir visited the residence of Yawar Bashir where the delegation members expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and also conveyed the message of Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori.—KMS