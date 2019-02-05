Tributes paid to Zahid Malik

President, Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Federal Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain and other speakers participating in the Kashmir Conference paid Glowing tributes to late Mr. Zahid Malik, Founder of Pakistan Observer and Nazariya Pakistan Council, for his deep commitment to the cause of Kashmir.

They said Mr. Malik always supported the struggle of the Kashmiri people fir their right to self- determination. He organized conferences and seminars to highlight the struggle of people of Jammu & Kashmir. He Firmly believed that Pakistan would remain incomplete without inclusion of the state of Jammu & Kashmir as aspired by the Kashmiri people. He maintained close contacts with the Kashmiri leaders and guided them whenever it was needed to promote the freedom movement of the kashmiri people.

