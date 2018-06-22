Tributes paid to youths martyred in Pulwama, Kulgam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid tributes to the three youth, Danish Khalid, Adil Ahmed and Qasim martyred by the Indian troops in siege and search operations in Pulwama and Kulgam districts.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar paying rich tributes to the martyred youth said the Kashmiri people especially the youth are sacrificing their lives for a great and sacred cause and it is the utmost duty of people to remain steadfast in the ongoing freedom movement.

It pointed out that India and its supporters in occupied Kashmir were employing every tool to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people and resistance leadership but would never succeed in their sinister designs.

The Hurriyat forum said that it was because of the stubborn approach of New Delhi that Kashmir dispute continued to linger and it might take an ugly turn in the coming years. “It’s high time that Delhi must shun its rigid approach and take concrete steps for the resolution of the vexed dispute so that peace prevails in the south Asian region,” it added.—KMS