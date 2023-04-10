Tributes paid to Srinagar’s Lal Chowk martyrs

A meeting of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was held in Islamabad, today, with its Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar to pay tributes to the martyrs of Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

On 10th April 1993, a large section of Lal Chowk housing markets, shrines and schools, was burnt to the ground by the Indian troops. More than 60 houses, five commercial buildings and 150 shops were completely burnt to ashes while over 125 in-nocent civilians were killed by the Indian paramilitary Border Security Force.

The participants of the meeting said India is the country that commits the most violations of human rights and the international community should take notice of its brutalities in the occupied territory.

They said the sacrifices of the martyrs are a valuable asset of the freedom movement and because of these sacrifices, the Kashmir dispute has become the center of attention at the global level. The participants of the meeting also appealed to international human rights organizations to conduct an impartial investigation into the massacre of Kashmiris in IIOJK.

In the meeting, prayers were offered for the ele-vation of the Kashmiri martyrs.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiaz Wani, Nisar Marza, Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Javed Iqbal Butt, —KMS