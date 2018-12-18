Tributes paid to Sartaj Aziz

Zubair Qureshi

Leading economist, politicians, journalists, foreign policy and development experts celebrated the successes and achievement of Sartj Aziz as living legend of Pakistan.

While addressing a special event titled ‘A Tribute to Living Legend: Celebrating Life and Work of Mr. Sartaj Aziz’ organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) at Marriott Hotel here on Monday, they said Sartaj Aziz was a role model not only for economists but also foreign affairs experts and academicians as he has proven his worth in all the three fields.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity of Pakistan Dr Ishrat Hussain who was the chief guest on the occasion held that Sartaj Aziz had the competency, compassion, commitment and character to turn around the things.

Dr Ishrat said it is our usual attitude that we often admire our legend after their demise, but SDPI should be commended for honouring our living legends in their lives.

Former Governor Punjab Shahid Hamid said for more than six decades of dedicated services, no Pakistani could have served this country better than Sartaj Aziz. The economic reforms programmes, social action programme, National Rural Support Program (NRSP), Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and National Finance Commission Award 1991 are few of his achievements, he added

Former Finance Minister Dr Hafeez A Pasha said Sartaj Aziz as Finance Minister was a capable captain and never lost his cool even in difficult situation.

