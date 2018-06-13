Tributes paid to rangers for its services

Staff Reporter

DG Rangers Punjab Major Gen. Azhar Naveed Hayat called on caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Hasan Askari Rizvi at Chief Minister’s Office here today. Mr. Rizvi paid rich tributes to the services of officers and jawans of rangers for maintaining peace and defending the frontiers of the country.

The services of rangers in national security and improving the law and order situation are praiseworthy, he added.

He said the people of Pakistan are proud of the services of brave officers and jawans of Rangers engaged in national defense and improving the law and order situation.

He said that security forces have written a new history of bravery by rendering invaluable sacrifices in war against terrorism and added that there is no other example of such great sacrifices in the history of the world.

In fact, tremendous achievements have been gained in war against terrorism and the defense of the country is impregnable, he said. Dr. Rizvi said that peace is harbinger of every development and prosperity and the caretaker government is fully committed to hold free and fair elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

No stone will be left unturned to ensure the use of right of franchise by the voters in a peaceful atmosphere, concluded Mr. Rizvi.