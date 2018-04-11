Tributes paid to Maulana Showkat, Badgam’s martyrs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid glowing tributes to Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah and the martyrs of Badgam and Ganderbal on their martyrdom anniversaries.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a gathering at his party office in Srinagar said, “Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah was and will remain as a symbol of unity among Kashmiri masses. His charismatic and multi-dimensional personality is unforgettable and no Kashmiri can ever overlook his sacrifices and struggle. His struggle for freedom and efforts to wipe out sectarian divide from Jammu and Kashmir will always be remembered.” Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah was killed in an improvised device (IED) blast on April 8, 2011, outside mosque at Maisuma in Srinagar.—KMS