Tributes paid to martyrs of Shopian, Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have paid glowing tributes to eight youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and Pulwama areas.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in a statement in Srinagar said that Indian forces and police personnel had stepped-up their atrocities in occupied Kashmir where youth were being martyred every day during cordon and search operations. He said incidents of extrajudicial killing and arrest during door to door searches had increased to a dangerous level in the territory and the world community should take notice of this worst situation.

He paid homage to the martyred youth and said that the Indian brutalities would not be able to subdue Kashmiris’ spirit for freedom and they would continue their struggle till complete success. He urged the United Nations to intervene and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the brave Kashmiri youth were rendering their precious lives for a sacred cause and their sacrifices would not go waste. He termed these sacrifices as the epitome of the resistance and defiance against an illegitimate, mighty and cunning occupation. He said that people of the territory despite their limited resources were fighting courageously against a resourceful enemy which was itself an example in the resistance history of the world.

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi, Mir Mohammad Iqbal, in a statement in Srinagar, paying rich tributes to the martyrs, reiterated that the sacrifices of people of Kashmir would not go waste and the ongoing liberation struggle would continue despite all odds. He said that the seventy three years long Kashmir dispute had taken a heavy toll on the women in Kashmir and they were the worst victims of the Indian state terrorism.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned the fresh wave of killing in occupied Kashmir by the Indian troops. He said that the latest humiliation at the hands of the Chinese Army in Ladakh and the ensuing public ire added to India’s frustration for which invariably poor and innocent Kashmiris were being killed. He appealed to the international community and the United Nations to take strong notice of the brazenness of the Modi regime as Kashmiris continued to become the victim of all Indian failures and Modi’s crude domestic politics.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Abdul Majeed Mir, in a statement in Islamabad, paying tributes to the martyred youth said that the blood of the martyrs would not be allowed go waste. He said that the people of Kashmiri would continue their liberation struggle till they achieved freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rehmani also paid rich tributes to martyred youth.—KMS