Tributes paid to martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid tributes to the three youth martyred by Indian troops during a crackdown operation in Budgam and Islamabad districts.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement in Srinagar paid rich tributes to the youth who achieved martyrdom in Arizal in Budgam and Dooru in Islamabad. The party also remembered the martyrs of Pathribal on their anniversary.

It said youngsters are rendering tremendous sacrifices to achieve freedom from the clutches of Indian slavery and Kashmiri is duty-bound to secure and safeguard these great sacrifices. Hurriyat leader and the Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Sidiqui and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Freedom League in their statements issued in Srinagar said that the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri youth to secure the birthright to self-determination would never go waste. They paid rich tributes to three martyred youth.

The Chairman of Jamiat Hamdani, Maulana Riaz Ahmad Hamdani addressing a party meeting of in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued killings of Kashmiri youth by Indian forces in the territory.—KMS