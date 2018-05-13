Tributes paid to late Khawaja Rizwan Ahmed

Mirpur

Rich tributes were paid to late Khawaja Rizwan Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner, Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir, at a condolence reference here on Saturday, in acknowledgement of his meritorious brief life-time services setting the example of exceptional dedication, sincerity and honesty till he breathed his last.

The condolence reference to pay glorious tributes to the legendary late officer Khawaja Rizwan Ahmed was arranged by the Department of Inland Revenue of AJK in recognition of his brief but comprehensive and fair service to the nation and the country through his exceptional high intellect under the fold of the State Inland Revenue Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council.

Late IR Deputy Commissioner Khawaja Rizwan Ahmed had breathed his last at the quite young age of 32 following cardiac arrest on April 20 this year reportedly following heavily overwork, dedication and commitment to his office. Commissioner Income Tax (Provincial taxes of AJK Ch. Asim Shoukat chaired the ceremony, largely attended by senior and subordinate officials of the Inland Revenue Department of AJK, senior officials of Mirpur Division.