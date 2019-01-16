Tributes paid to late Hakeem Saeed

Rawalpindi

Glowing tributes were paid to Hakeem Muhammad Saeed (late) for his valuable contributions to the cause of humanity in a reference organized by Bazam-e-Urooj-e-Adab under the auspices of Anjuman Faizul Islam (AFI) Rawalpindi.

President of AFI Muhammad Siddique Akbar Mian Monday presided over the reference while Dr. Farhat Mehmood was the chief guest on the occasion. A number of prominent social motivators, scholars and people belonging to different walks of life were also present on the occasion. Dr. Farhat Mehmood said that late Hakeem Saeed was a patriotic Pakistani who never took rest in discharging services to the nation and humanity.—APP

