Tributes paid to Dr Iqbal

Salim Ahmed

Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, the great poet of Islam had given concept and idea of an independent Muslim state of Pakistan in 1930 at Allahabad. This was stated by Mr Riaz Ahmed Ch Secretary/Director Bazm-e-Iqbal while talking to ten member delegation of female teachers and students of Urdu department of Jamia Al Azhar Qairo Egypt during their visit to Bazm-e-Iqbal Lahore.

The delegation is on visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Federal Ministry of Education Islamabad. The delegation is led by Dr Noha Musta Assistant professor, four female teachers and five students of Urdu department namely Dr Bareya Lecture, Ms.Yasmeen Lecture, Ms Fatma Lecture, Ms Amina Lecture, Ms Neda Student, Ms. Asmaa Student, Noorhan Student, Ms Shahanda Student, Ms. Rowan. The Director Bazm-e-Iqbal told the delegation that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had gone to England due to anti-Muslim attitude of Indian congress and Allama Iqbal in his letters to Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah stressed the need to lead the Muslims in India. In response to Allama Iqbal’s desire the Quaid-e-Azam returned home.

Share on: WhatsApp