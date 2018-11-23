Tributes paid to Allama Iqbal

Salim Ahmed

Speakers at a seminar at the GC University Lahore have said that “Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam” was a monumental achievement of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“Poet of the East presented those courageous and audacious views at a time when such topics were a taboo in a highly conservative and orthodox India. Allama Iqbal tried to reconcile the then scientific views with Islam and construe a new theology,” said eminent philosopher, thinker and academician Prof. Dr. Abdul Khaliq while addressing the seminar held in connection with 150 years celebrations of the university’s Department of Philosophy. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Hassan Amir Shah chaired the seminar. Prof Abdul Khaliq stressed the need of taking the ideas of Iqbal forward in the light of modern day knowledge.

He emphasized that Islam was facing new challenges in this age which are in the dire need to be addressed at the philosophical level so as to reduce ideological controversies and sectarian differences in the Muslim Ummah.

“Only a fresh understanding of the Holy Quran in the face of existing challenges may bring us out of the quagmire of extremism and bloodshed. Iqbal’s thoughts may be quite helpful in any such endeavor,” he added.

