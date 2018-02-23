Tributes paid to Nadeem Khateeb on martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to Pilot Nadeem Khateeb on his martyrdom anniversary.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said sacrifices of martyrs like Nadeem Khateeb symbolize the sanctity and authority of freedom struggle.

“We salute a man who was leading a well-settled life in the US and sacrificed his life for the sacred cause.”

The JKLF Chairman said that Nadeem was a born revolutionary and he along with his childhood friend Ishfaq Majeed Wani started the struggle right from their school days and both embraced martyrdom for the just cause.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs like Nadeem Khateeb to go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

Zafar Butt also paid glowing tributes to Muhammad Amin Tantary of Bomai, Sopore, on his death anniversary and said the best way to pay homepage to martyrs is to continue their mission.

On the directives of Zafar Akbar Butt, a party delegation led by Muhammad Hanif visited the residence of ailing JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and enquired about his health.

Yasin Malik was recently discharged from Soura Hospital in Srinagar.—KMS