Tributes paid to Dr Allama Iqbal

Sialkot

Like other parts of the country the 140th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the east, was celebrated with national zeal and zest here on Thursday. A cake-cutting ceremony was held at Iqbal Manzil here. Commissioner Gujranwala Capt. (r) Muhammad Asif, Regional Police Officer, Sultan Azam Taimoori, Deputy Commissioner Dr.Farrukh Naveed, DPO Asad Sarfraz, Mayor Sialkot Tauheed Akhtar Chaudhary, District Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich, MPA Chaudhary Muhammad Akram, former federal minister for information Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan and others participated in the ceremony.

They paid rich tributes to services of Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the spiritual awakening of Muslims of Sub-Continent through his poetry. Students and other people showed keen interest in belongings of Allama Iqbal at Iqbal Manzil here. Different local varsities and educational institutions organized special programmes in connection with the Iqbal Day. Declamation contests, poetry recitation and other programmes were held in educational institutions to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said the whole nation must get united against the anarchic forces to develop Pakistan into a politically and economically stable country. In his message to the nation on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the prime minister said Iqbal’s thought were based on belief in Allah, firm resolve and constant struggle which also guide us and encourage us to lead towards a better future.

He said Allama Iqbal was the strongest reference of our intellectual traditions who guided the Muslim to a destination at the time when their cultural existence was in jeopardy. The prime minister said Allama Iqbal gave the concept of an independent state and also hinted at the challenges to be faced by the Islamic state. The great poet and thinker also taught the Muslim states to politically reconstruct their societies to cope with the modern day challenges besides including their citizens in the political process while adhering to the democratic values.

In Multan Muttahida Milad Council, a social organisation, arranged a ceremony on Iqbal Day to pay tribute to great philosopher of Subcontinent. Council President Zahid Bilal Qureshi said Pakistan could be developed by implementing Iqbal’s vision. Divisional President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Dr Ashraf Qureshi said on the occasion that Iqbal was not merely a poet but Aashiq Rasool (true lover of Holy Prophet) as well, who introduced spiritualism to be pursued among the nation.

Dr Imra Mustafa, leader of Sunni Tehrik, said there was need for implementing the vision of Iqbal in letter and spirit. To mark the 140th birth anniversary of renowned philosopher and national poet Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal an event was organized at Police Training College Hangu where the participants paid homage to grate national poet who gave idea for a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Kohat Division Mutahir Zaib said the Islamic community needs Iqbal’s vision of Islamic unity to cope with the international challenges. He said that internally it is our responsibility to develop out educational curricula in accordance with Iqbal’s philosophy and thinking.

He said that students are Iqbal’s falcon whom he used to refer in his poetry and emphasized upon them to form unity among their ranks indiscriminate of their religious, political or any other affiliation as taught by Dr Muhammad Iqbal. He said students should have to understand and act upon the philosophy of Dr Iqbal to serve the country, adding that Pakistan came to existence after heavy sacrifices by our forefathers and now it is responsibility of every Pakistani to work for prosperity and development and protection of motherland.—APP