Tribute to Naqish Nayab Mangi

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

An elegant ceremony to pay great tribute to intellectual, poet and famous writer Naqish Nayab Mangi, an author of many books, was held at the residence of Sain Abdul Jabbar Eijuz Mangi by Sindh Sughand Adabi Sangat Shikarpur. Humair Chandio, the famous columnist, presided over the ceremony while Waheed Phulpoto, senior journalist, was honorable guest in the program. Humair Chandio, Azhar Azad Mughal, famous educationist, Muhabat Bablani, Ghulam Ali Gul Memon, Nasim Bukhari, Imtiaz Mangi, and others paid rich homage to Naqish Naqab Mangi and said that not only Naqish Mangi had status of an institute but also he had great persons who wrote many books over Shikarpur while his son Haseeb Nayab Mangi committed to complete the uncompleted work of his father.