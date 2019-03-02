Tribute to Dr Qureshi

A renowned scientist, engineer, academician, policy-maker, scholar and, above all, a humanist of rare elegance, Dr. Shamus-u-din Qureshi, sadly, has died at the age of 83.

During his multiple administrative positions, including one as Vice Chancellor, Mehran University of Science and Technology, Jamshoro, Federal Secretary Science and Technology, Chairman, Pakistan Council of Science and Technology, Advisor to Governor Sindh on S&T, among others, advised the government on research policy, including electronics initiatives, promotion of applied technology and industrially-relevant science.

Dr. SM Qureshi also played a significant role in supporting the development of scientific facilities in the country. He believed that building a world-class infrastructure in experimental science was the best way to attract and nurture the best and brightest young scientific minds in Pakistan. He played an important role in the establishment and development of bodies like Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) University, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research ( PCSIR), Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources ( PCRWR), National Institute of Science and Technology ( NISTE), among others. He revolutionized the infrastructure and research and development culture at the MUET, Jamshoro .

A staunch supporter of indigenisation of technology, Dr.Qureshi in his capacity as the Chairman, Pakistan Council for Science and Technology also laid great stress on national self-reliance and an uncompromising focus on excellence.

His remarkable contribution to Pakistan’s science, technology and engineering programme will never be forgotten. Indeed, with his passing away, this country, in particular Sindh, has lost an extraordinary man who revolutionized the growth of science and technology in Pakistan.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

