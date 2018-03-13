A tribute to President Xi Jinping

THE Chinese Parliament took an important decision on Sunday by removing presidential term limit from its constitution giving President Xi Jinping the right to remain in office indefinitely and confirming his status as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. This indeed is a tribute to the vision, farsightedness and policies of Xi who ever since installation at the top seat has worked not only to herald a new era for his country but the region and the world at large.

There is no doubt that before Xi, China was already on the path of progress and development making its mark on the global map but Xi through his visionary approach and firm rule further accelerated that process. His initiative of reviving the old silk route through One Belt One Road project is of unprecedented geographical and financial scope as it is aimed at creating a web of infrastructure, including roads, railways, telecommunications, energy pipelines and ports. This would serve to enhance economic interconnectivity and facilitate development across Eurasia, East Africa and more than sixty partner countries. With this landmark initiative, the Chinese top leadership has proved that it is not only for the development and growth of his country but has in mind to take other countries along for a win-win situation.

In his address to the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, Xi had termed the project as one of openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project, the flagship of the OBOR has already started paying dividends to the people of Pakistan as it has not only laid the foundation of a modern road infrastructure but also helped us in addressing most of our energy woes. So Pakistan also welcomes and warmly appreciates the decision of Chinese Parliament to empower his visionary President that indeed will go a long way in helping Beijing pursue his pro-development policies with consistency and achieve the desired results. We sincerely hope that the future under the leadership of Xi will see Pakistan-China further consolidating their relations in diverse fields and moving forward hand in hand for regional and global peace and prosperity.

Related