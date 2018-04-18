Tribute paid to poets

Writers and intellectuals at a literary event here commemorated contribution of mystic poet Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, legendary poets Shaikh Ayaz and Mir Gul Khan Naseer to Pakistani literature and promotion of human values.

Talks on their life and work were especially arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to sensitize the young generation about the revolutionary thoughts of their national heroes.

This was the part of the literature carnival held at the AIOU to promote literary and social activities facilitating students in their future learning. A literary sitting was also arranged on the occasion with famous poet Zatoon Bano,The event was sponsored by the University’s department of National Languages and it was conducted by the Faulty members, Dr. Abdul Jan Abid, Zaiur Rehman Baluch, Dr. Abdul Wahid and Hakim Ali Burior.—INP

Related