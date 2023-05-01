Tribute paid to late Khalid Hameed Farooqi

The International Council for Human Development (ICHD) in collaboration with the Pakistan Press Club Belgium and the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels organized the “Annual Memorial Conference” in memory of the late Khalid Hameed Farooqui, a senior Pakistani journalist, intellectual and former bureau chief of Geo TV in Brussels.

Intellectuals, journalists and people from different walks of life and from different European countries participated in the event held in European Press Club Brussels. Pakistan Press Club Belgium Secretary General Muhammad Nadeem Butt started the program by offering fatiha for late Khalid Farooqi and welcoming the guests.

The first session was presided over by Pakistani intellectual Rao Mustajab Ahmad Khan. In this session, the Acting Ambassador of Pakistan Syed Faraz Zaidi was the chief guest and Syed Ejaz Hussain Saifi was the guest of honour.

Other prominent friends of late Khalid Farooqi include noted human rights activist from Holland Marjan Lucas, Shiraz Raj, Salim Memon, Younis Khan, Malik Ajmal, Haji Parvez, Waheed Bhatti, Mohammad Nasir Councilor, Umar Memon, Akram Qaim Khani, Palestinian journalist Ahmed, former Member of Brussels Parliament Dr. Manzoor were among the people who spoke about the personality of late Khalid Farooqui.

Speaking at the event, Chairman International Council for Human Development (ICHD) Ali Raza Syed said that Khalid Hameed Farooqui was a professional journalist and a very sophisticated person. He will live forever in our hearts.

Other speakers also paid tribute to Khalid Hameed Farooqi in beautiful words and appreciated his valuable journalistic and social services.

The second session of the conference consisted of a poetry works. It was presided over by female journalist/poet Syeda Saima Zaidi from Germany. —INP