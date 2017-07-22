Tribute paid to Asghar Shad

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

National Press Club, Crime and Court Reporters Association CCRAR with collaboration of Punjab Teachers Association arranged a condolence reference in memory of renowned journalist, columnist and Drama writer Muhammad Asghar shad here at Rawalpindi press Club.

Among others, former MNA Hanif Abbasi, former MPA Zia Ullah Shah, PML-N leader Dr Jamal Nasir, Maulana Izhar Bukhari, President PFUJ Haji Nawaz Raza, Crime Court Reporters Association President Qaiser Sherazi, Incharge Rawalpindi Press Club Abid Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, the relatives of journalists and people belonging to various walks of life participated in the reference.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanif Abbasi said that Asghar Shad’s death is a great loss adding that his services for humanity would be remembered forever. Asghar Shad was a professional journalist and always stood against evil and wrote the truth. He threw light on the literary services of Asghar Shad who possessed a distinguished place in the field of literature.