Tribute paid to Ahmed Faraz

Rawalpindi

87th birth anniversary of Ahmed Faraz was celebrated on Friday under auspices of literary society ‘Zawya’ in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Famous poet Haleem Qureshi presided over the ceremony.

Son of Ahmed Faraz, Saadi Faraz was the chief guest while Akhtar Usman and Hameed Shahid were guests of honors.

Mehboob Zafar, a close friend of the poet who anchored the recital, said Faraz treated the age-old theme of love as it attracted the young and the old alike adding that the poetry of Faraz will keep his memory alive forever.

Ahmed Faraz holds a unique position as one of the best poets of current times with a fine but simple style of writing.

From 1950 to 2008, Ahmed Faraz received many accolades and praises internationally and locally.

On the occasion, Manzar Naqvi, Arshad Miraj, Imran Aami, Habib Ch, Dr Farhat Abbas, Akhtar Raza Saleemi, Hassan Abbas Raza, Qayyum Tahir, Jahangir Imran, Riffat Bano and other also paid rich tribute to Ahmed Faraz.—APP