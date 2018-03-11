Tribute to Jam Saqi

Jam Saqi, a left wing veteran politician, breathed his last on March 5, 2018 in Hyderabad. He was a well known political and social activist. He was among the few nationalist leaders who resisted the Martial Law Regimes of Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan and General Ziza ul Haq. He was imprisoned by both the civil and military regimes for his revolutionary struggle spanning more than three decades.

His father was a school teacher and social activist. Saqi studied at the local schools and Government College. He did his Masters from Sindh University. He founded Sindh National Student Federation, a student wing of the Communist Party of Pakistan in 1968. He observed long hunger strikes for the workers rights movement. He was tried by a military court along with other political leaders on the alleged activities against the ideology of Pakistan. He was a writer too and wrote some pamphlets and books including “ Zameer Ke Qaidi”.

In 2009 he was given life time achievement Award for his services to human rights and workers rights. He waged struggle for the oppressed Harris. He was laid to rest amidst chants of a popular slogan of Communist Party “Long live Revolution” to pay a tribute to the fallen comrade. May Allah the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace & tranquillity. Farewell comrade Saqi.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related