A tribute to Allama Iqbal

Dr Tauseef A Parray

MUHAMMAD Iqbal (Nov 09, 1877—April 21, 1938)—commonly known as Allama Iqbal—was a multi-dimensional personality: poet-philosopher, lawyer, Muslim reformer, great political ideologist/ activist, outstanding man of letters, and one of the most distinguished and dominant figures of 20th century. He is more famous, and is eminently known, as a poet and as the ‘spiritual father of Pakistan’. For most of his life his profession was law, and his passion was writing prose and poetry. And that is why we see that much has been written on Iqbal’s poetry/ philosophy as well as on his political thought. This write-up, as a tribute today on his birth-anniversary, throws some glimpses on the reception, responses, and reactions—both positive and negative—on (Allama) Muhammad Iqbal’s masterpiece in prose, The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam.

Muhammad Khalid Masud (in Al-Hikmat, 2007, pp. 11-12) is of the opinion that The Reconstruction, besides following “the path of Islamic theology of modernity initiated by Sayyid Ahmad Khan”, not only offers “a new Islamic theology of modernity in continuation to Sayyid Ahmad Khan’s call for jadid ‘ilm al-kalam [new theology]” but significantly “marks a major turning point in the growth of this theology”—because it is an attempt “to meet that demand which takes due regard to Islamic philosophical tradition and recent developments of human knowledge”. The sixth lecture of this work, which is on Ijtihad, illustrates “how the dynamism within the structure of Islamic thought was lost by the adoption of classical methods of reasoning that led to taqlid and stagnation”.For David Lelyveld (in The Encyclopedia of Islam and the Muslim World [EIMW], I: 356), The Reconstruction sets forth Iqbal’s “social and religious philosophy, which seeks to construct a concept of a dynamic, democratic society inspired by the Quran and the life of Prophet Muhammad” (pbuh). According to Javed Majeed (EIMW, I: 457), it “exemplifies Islamic modernism’s response to European modernity both in its style and its content”, and “purports to show how the Qur’an is entirely consonant with the major discoveries of European science, and it is wide ranging in its eclectic use of European thinkers”. And for John O. Voll (EIMW, II: 609), through The Reconstruction, Iqbal “provided a critical synthesis of modern and Islamic thought”.

For Majid Fakhry (“Philosophy and Theology”, in John Esposito’s Oxford History of Islam, p. 297), in The Reconstruction, Iqbal argued that “religion is not in opposition to philosophy but is rather the core of that total experience upon which philosophy must reflect, as borne out by the Quranic exhortation to reflect upon God’s creation and to pursue knowledge for its own sake”. For Iqbal, “the Quranic worldview is that of a dynamic reality in which the ideal and the real coalesce”. For Omid Safi (Voices of Islam, Vol. 5, p. xxii), The Reconstruction “simultaneously harkens back to Abu Hamid al-Ghazali’s masterpiece Ihya ‘Ulum al-Din, even as it took its discourse into the twentieth century”.

H A R Gibb (in Modern Trends in Islam, p. 82) describes Iqbal’s lectures as “the first (and so for the only) thoroughgoing attempt to state the theology of Islam in modern immanentist terms”; and in view of W. C. Smith (Modern Islam in India, p. 118), “Theologically, although Iqbal was not a theologian, he wrought the most important and the most necessary revolution of modern times”. That is to say, he called for a reinterpretation of Islamic tradition as a way to create new social and political institutions. He believed that modernization of Islam held the key to Muslim advancement and in this way, his thinking helped to shape modernist Islam in the broader Muslim world”. Recognizing The Reconstruction as Allama Iqbal’s “best known work in prose”, Dr Koshul is of the opinion that it is the work where “Iqbal’s philosophy is outlined most clearly and systematically. This is the seminal text for both Islamic and modern Western philosophy”. He thus is of the viewpoint that “Iqbal is of special relevance in [present times, for all] whether we are citizens of the East or the West, Muslims or the non-Muslims believers or the non-believers”. pp. viii-ix) In its Introduction, Prof. Majeed highlights that The Reconstruction, which “emerged out of intellectual developments in both India and the wider Islamic world in 19th and 20th centuries”, was a “part of the vibrant intellectual landscape in South Asia during the colonial period” (pp. xi-xii).

On the use of the word ‘Reconstruction’ by Allama Iqbal in his seminal work Prof Majeed is of the opinion that the words has “connotations of rebuilding and renewing” and thus “consists of balancing the tasks of reform and revision” (p.xii). For him, The Reconstruction, in its form and style…dramatizes what Iqbal calls the ‘principle of movement in the structure of Islam’, a principle which he attempts to recover on the basis of his reconstruction of Islamic thought” (p. xv). Iqbal’s poetry, for Prof Majeed, “might be described as philosophically reflective verse that aims to reconstitute Islam, while the Reconstruction is less a scholarly monograph or a systematic treatise, than a self-consciously visionary book that is stylistically distinctive, even idiosyncratic” (pp. xvii-xviii). The Reconstruction is ‘essential reading for all those interested in Islamic intellectual history, the renewal of Islam in the modern world, and political theory of Islam’s relationship to the West’.

—The writer has served as ‘Iqbal Fellow’ (2014) at IRD, IIUI and is presently working as Assistant Professor, Islamic Studies, in Higher Education Department, J&K (India).

