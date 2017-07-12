Tribesmen killed in Balgharia laid to rest

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Khyber Agecy

Three young person’s coffins were brought to Jamrud subdivision here on Tuesday. The deceased whose ages were between 20 to 30 years had killed in a traffic accident in Balgharia. Sources said MNA Shaji Gul Afridi through diplomatic channel played his role to shift the dead bodies of these three young age persons from Balgharia to Pakistan and then Jamrud. Sources said.

According to sources the resident of Reekalay, Manan Afridi, Sajid Afridi of Sur Kamar and the resident of Ghundi, Nabi Afridi’s had reached Balgaria, the southeastern Europe country illegally from Turkey and were presently working in Balgharia.