Tribesmen end protest after renewed security assurances

Mir Ali

Thousands of protesters in the tribal belt along the Afghan border ended a days-long protest against a string of recent assassinations, organisers said on Friday.

More than 3,000 tribesmen launched the sit-in protest on Sunday in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali after three tribal elders were shot dead in the last week by unidentified gunmen in separate incidents.

Following the killings, the protest had also spread to South Waziristan.

“The protest ended on Thursday after authorities assured us of more security measures in the area,” Noor Islam, president of the “Youth of Waziristan” that organised the rally, told AFP. Islam said at least eight tribesmen have been killed in total in a series of murders this month, enraging locals who say authorities have not done enough to ensure their security. Not a single suspect has so far been arrested.

Mohammad Ayaz, a senior government official in North Waziristan, confirmed that tribesmen ended the protest after receiving written assurance that officials would increase patrols in the area.

According to the agreement, security forces will launch joint-patrols with tribal militias along with the deployment of more military troops and police officers to the area.

Officials have also vowed to expedite compensation payments to families whose homes were damaged or destroyed in military operations.— AFP