Tribals being deprived of basic rights of life

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Parliamentary Leader and Provincial General Secretary of Awami National Party (ANP) Sardar Hussain Babak said that he had submitted adjournment motion in KP Assembly against delay in inclusion of Tribal district in to mainstream. In a statement issued here Sardar Hussain Babak said that after merger of FATA in KP the tribal districts were not legally adjusted in KP and the government was using delaying tactics in this regard. He said that the tribal people were fed up and their problems were increased day by day.

Earlier, the Jamaat-i-Islami workers from Fata had staged a demonstration against the delay in the implementation of Fata reforms, especially the merger of their region with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Led by JI Fata leaders Dr Samiullah Jan, Dr Munsif Khan, Maulana Zahidullah Turabi, Shah Faisal Afridi and Shah Jehan Afridi, the protesters held the party’s flags and banners and shouted the ‘go FCR go’ slogan. They had come to the city from Khyber Agency and other areas of Fata. The JI leaders said the federal government was deliberately delaying reforms in Fata.

They called for the immediate implementation of the recommendation of Fata Reforms Committee and merger of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A six-member committee headed by former adviser to the former prime minister on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz had compiled a report on Fata reforms in 2016. Major recommendation of the report, which was presented to the federal cabinet, was the Fata’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which stirred a controversy.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, allies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in the centre, had opposed the proposed Fata-KP merger and demanded the ‘mainstreaming’ of Fata and thus, creating more confusion about the future of the tribal region.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp