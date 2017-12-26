Tribals’ aspirations to be given priority in deciding FATA fate: Fazl

DI Khan

Chairman JUI (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that fate of FATA should be decided keeping in view the aspirations and wishes of tribal people. Talking to media men after wedding reception of son of JUIF’s leader Haji Abdul Rasheed here Monday, he said that decision of FATA merger is an important issue that should be taken prioritizing the interest of tribal people.

Fazal said that the process should be completed abiding by all the approved constitutions and legal procedures. He said that due consideration should be given to all stakeholders in connection with FATA merger. Later more than 300 tribal elites met with Maulana Fazalur Rehman and appraised him regarding their stance on FATA. Speaking on the occasion Maulana said termed the issue strategic and said that we fully support the the decision of FATA Supreme Council. He also underlined the need of adopting a democratic way to reach a solution over FATA.

Earlier, said the government should take a decision which satisfies the people of the tribal areas. ‘Issues should be solved through negotiations and not through sit-ins. The parliament should not always be pressurised.’

The JUI-F chief expressed support for the FATA supreme council and said the body must be consulted by the prime minister and parliament for the merger of the region with KP. The government on December 12 failed to table a bill pertaining to FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, drawing the opposition’s ire over the delay. Lawmakers from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).—APP