Tribal jirga in Kabul to join TTP, Afghan govt talks

A grand tribal jirga arrived in Kabul on Wednesday morning to join the ongoing talks between the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Pakistan government to press for an agreement to end years of violence.

Former governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukatullah Khan, who is part of the jirga, told media that the jirga’s role is “very important” in view of tribal traditions that are respected by both sides.

"We are hopeful our efforts will produce results," he said. Khan, who belongs to Bajaur tribal district, said over 50 people are part of the jirga, including a federal minister, representatives from the KP government and tribal elders.