In the past, Shikarpur is known as Paris of Sindh and people of Shikarpur were known as cultured and polite, but unfortunately Shikarpur has lost its glory and emerged as centre point of clashes. Many communities including Kakepota, Brohi, Tunia, Jatoi, Tunia, Sadhaya, Juneja, Kharoos, Odha, Marfani, Mangneja, Kalhora, Qambrani, Shar, Kehar, Jagirani, Burira and several others which have been fighting each other for long over the ownership of agricultural land, honour killing [Karo-Kari], incidents of theft and other trivial issues owing to which tribal disputes never end.

In bloody conflicts, hundreds of people have lost life, scores have got grave wounds and the large number of villagers lost their body parts and became physically handicapped in rivalry. Due to deadly disputes many schools falling in the areas of disputed areas are closed owing to fear and insecurity among teachers and students. The socio-economic condition and the tradition have also been affected owing to bad blood and lack of education, besides Kalashnikov culture has been increased with the easy access of purchasing weapons. Similarly, women and children of disputed communities from conflict areas cannot easily move to health facilitation centres in emergency.

Several villagers of conflict-hit areas have been displaced as they had to leave their native homes and had to migrate to safer places. The tribal feuds have destroyed the economy of people, as the personal property, livestock theft and killing incidents increased while loss of property takes place due to migration. Sindh government should take notice of the deadly disputes and play their role to settle the ongoing disputes between disputed communities so that Shikarpur could travel to the path of prosperity and development as well as people of the Shikarpur could take sign of relief.

WAHEED PHULPOTO

Shikarpur

Related