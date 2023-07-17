Adam Khan Wazir Wana

Tribal elders, Labours and Watchers issued a joint statement stated that under the mega project Ten Billion Tree Tsunami under the supervision of South Waziristan (SW) Forest Division, many development works like Block Plantations, Avenue Plantations Raising of Nurseries and Enclosurees have been completed, but despite the passage of a long time, the laborers, watchers and closure watchmen of these development works could not get their wages, liabilities, the main reason is non-release of funds by the Government.

The tribal elders strongly demanded the Provincial Minister of Forests and the Secretary of Forests to use their special efforts to ensure the provision of funds for the South Waziristan Forest Division, So that it is possible to pay the liabilities of poor.