Tribal elders call for public hanging of Madiha killers

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As the local police claimed to have they had arrested a suspect involved in the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl Madiha in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the political leaders, tribal elders as well as the local people Thursday protested over the gory incident calling for public hanging of those involved in the inhuman act. The Hangu Police, it mat recalled, had claimed to have arrested a key suspect in the case of the rape and murder of nine-year-old girl besides rounding up 16 men on suspicion of their involvement in the case.

A first information report (FIR) of the horrific incident was registered with the Doaba police station with the police authorities saying they will incorporate relevant provisions of sexual assault upon receipt of the minor victim’s post-mortem report. Police also said that a pistol was found in the suspect’s possession and that he had also confessed to the crime. The suspect had been identified and shifted to Kohat.

Inspector-General for KP Police Sanaullah Abbasi had visited the child Madiha’s home on Tuesday and assured her family that law enforcement agencies would apprehend the suspect. The horrifying incident of the brutal rape and murder of the innocent soul in Hangu district had not only sent a wave of shock and resentment all over the country but sparked uproar and protest on social media with people using Justice For Madiha to demand justice for the minor victim. Elders of nine tribes, as well as political leaders and local Thursday demonstrated against the child’s murder, demanding the suspect be publicly hanged.