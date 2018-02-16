Tribal elder killed, two injured in landmine blast

Kalaya

A tribal elder was killed and two others injured in a landmine blast in Lower Orakzai Agency on Thursday morning. Political administration sources said that tribal elder Malik Shah Khan along with two aides was travelling to Hangu when his vehicle hit a roadside landmine in the Tor Simat area of Lower Orakzai Agency.

The vehicle was adversely damaged in the explosion resulting in death of Malik Shah Khan on the spot and leaving two others injured. The body and injured were shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The security forces cordoned off the area after the blast and launched search operation for miscreants.—INP