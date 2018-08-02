Tribal districts remain stronghold of PTI

Peshawar

The tribal districts of erstwhile Fata has proved a stronghold of Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf (PTI) as it achieved highest number of around 367,818 votes in its 12 national assembly constituencies during July 25 general election.

Former Fata has proved an election base camp for PTI where it emerged single largest political party by clinching around six national assembly seats out of 12 from here, paving the way for PTI Chief Imran Khan to form government in the Centre.

PTI has broken all previous record in seven tribal districts by clinching six national assembly seats, defeating strong political heavyweights of rival political parties and independents in their strongholds and the tribal voters have expressed full confidence in the policies of PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Scores of political heavyweights of different political parties and independents like former Governor Shuakat Ullah Khan, his brother senator Hidyatullah Khan, former MNAs Shah Gul Afridi, Abdur Rasheed, Shahabuddin Khan and former Federal Minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi defeated at the hands of PTI on July 25 election.

The six national assembly seats won by PTI from tribal regions are NA-40, NA-41 from Bajaur tribal district, NA-42 Mohmand, NA-43, NA-44 Khyber and NA-47 from Orakzai tribal region.

MMA has secured three national assembly seats NA-45, NA-49 and NA-51 whereas PPPP has clinched one seat from NA-46 Kurram and two independents were also elected.

PTI MNA-elect Gul Dad Khan has outclassed all rival candidates in NA-40 Bajaur after securing 34,616 votes followed by PPPP Syed Akunzada Chattan 12,906 votes and ANP’s Gul Afzal Khan 14,304 votes respectively.

Likewise, in NA-41 Tribal Areas-II Bajaur, Gul Zafar Khan of PTI clinched victory after obtaining 22730 votes followed by MMA’s Abdul Rashid Khan 11415 votes, Gulazada Khan of ANP 4765 votes and PPPP’s 4016 votes respectively.—APP

