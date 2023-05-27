Tribal chiefs urged to play role to end disputes

Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Saturday urged sardars of tribes and the tribal leaders to play their important role to end the tribal conflicts for putting the province on path of development.

In his statement issued here, he said that steps were needed for a fair resolution of tribal disputes, for the welfare of the people and the development of the province, the elimination of tribal conflicts and mutual disputes was the most important need of the hour to achieve the goals of development. He said that the provincial government had formed a commission to make the province a cradle of peace, so that a peaceful environment could be available to the people of the province.

Mir Ziaullah Langau said that tribal disputes and mutual conflicts were the cause of major obstacles in the way of regional development. We have to end the regional conflicts and differences among ourselves to determine the path of development, he said.

Langau said that tribal conflicts left people very marginalized and many children became orphans and women became widows due to killings and looting. Therefore, every conscious Baloch citizen should play their role for a peaceful Balochistan and should cooperate with their governments.