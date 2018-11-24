Tribal areas to be upgraded

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Subcommittee of Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas in its meeting on Saturday said that militancy affected erstwhile tribal areas would be provided facilities available to citizenry of developed cities. The meeting chaired by its convener, Senator Fida Muhammad was held in office of Deputy Commissioner Kohat and attended by Senator Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Senator Tahir Aurangzeb, Commissioner Kohat Division and concerned officials of Education, Health, Water Supply, Irrigation, Public Health, Forests, Mines and Communication and Works departments.

Participants of the meeting discussed in detail various matters relating to Frontier Regions (FR) Kohat, Kurram and Orakzai districts. Meeting was also briefed regarding public departments, infrastructure, facilities and problems of Orakzai, Kurram and FR Kohat.

