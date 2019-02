Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

President of All Pakistan Industrialists and Businessmen Association, Anees Iqbal says that a triangular country exhibition would be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from April 11 to 13 where Pakistan and Turkey will also showcase their exportable surplus.

During visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that management of this exhibition has decided to give twenty percent subsidy to exhibitors who would book there stalls through FCCI.

