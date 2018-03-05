Triangle plot in Syria collapses: Gen. Safavi

Tehran

A senior Iranian official says a “triangle” plot carried out by the US, Israel and their regional allies to oust the Syrian government has become “abortive” after 85 months.

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, also said Sunday he was hopeful that the Syrian army and its popular allies would evict US troops from east of the Euphrates river. “From the very beginning, the major objective of the Americans, the Zionist regime, the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Turkey was to create a crisis in the region and target Syria’s independence, national identity and territorial integrity and destroy its infrastructure, but they suffered maximum defeat,” he said.

The US has deployed troops to Syria without the Arab country’s consent and a UN mandate, setting up a string of military bases which have turned to safe havens for militants fighting to topple the Syrian government.

US support for Kurdish militants in Syria has worried its traditional ally Turkey, which has launched an offensive to push the fighters back from the areas close to its borders.—Agencies