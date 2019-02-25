Trials of Multan Wushu Kung Fu team

Multan

Trials for selection of the Multan division team were held for second Quaid-e-Azam Wushu Kung Fu Cup to be held on Feb 25 in Lahore.

The trials were held at Gymnasium Hall District Sports Ground in which 30 players participated. Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that the selection committee selected players in 42 weight category were Muhammad Farooq from Khanewal, in 44, Abdul Raheem from Khanewal, in 48, Nouman from Multan, in 52, Shabbir from Khanewal, in 56, Qais from Khanewal, In 60, Muhammad Sajid from Multan and in 65 weight category, Hussain from Khanewal.

He said that the event would be held in Lahore while sports department will organise the event.—APP

