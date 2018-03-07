Trial extension proves nothing came out in probe: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE : PML-N Leader Maryam Nawaz said that it is clear from the extension of deadline in trial period of NAB references against Sharif family that nothing came out from the six-month long investigations.

She was responding to a decision from the apex court to extend the deadline for trial in the accountability court over NAB interim references against Sharif Family in Al Azizia and Flagship references.

In a series of tweets, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that if there had been a hint of proof against them then it would not take more than two days to give decision against them.

Orignally published by INP